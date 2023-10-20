Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

