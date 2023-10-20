Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.8%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

