BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of BlackLine worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 206.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 116.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BlackLine by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.6 %

BL stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

