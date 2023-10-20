BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,535,660 shares in the company, valued at $204,388,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,435,618 shares of company stock valued at $36,110,410 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

