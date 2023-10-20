BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.35

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 20662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.