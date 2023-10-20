BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.35

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 20662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,417,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 601,739 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 519,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

