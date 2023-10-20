BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,365,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after buying an additional 921,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF opened at $5.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

