Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

