Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.84. 1,553,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

