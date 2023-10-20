Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Purchases $17,090.04 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) insider Amir Jafari bought 14,124 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $17,090.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,476.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 14th, Amir Jafari purchased 14,369 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $17,099.11.

Blend Labs Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:BLND opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 183.40% and a negative return on equity of 235.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

