Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Guillermo Brooks Sells 3,792 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

BE opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.