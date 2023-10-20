Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Guillermo Brooks Sells 3,792 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
BE opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.85.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
