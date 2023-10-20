Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:BE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

