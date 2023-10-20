Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

