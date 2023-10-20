Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.21.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

BPMC stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,778,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

