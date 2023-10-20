BMO Capital Markets Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $94.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BX. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

