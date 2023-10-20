BMO Capital Markets Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.10.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.