BMO Capital Markets Lowers Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$84.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.25.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.68. 7,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,061. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$65.04 and a twelve month high of C$88.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.74.

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.