Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.53. Bowlero shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 559,610 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bowlero Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Bowlero had a return on equity of 286.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

