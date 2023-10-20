Bowlero Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,296 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,081 call options.

In other news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 76.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOWL traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $11.76. 1,399,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $239.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 286.85%. Analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

