Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.8% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 211,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.4% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 489,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Argus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

