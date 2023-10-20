Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.30 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

