Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

