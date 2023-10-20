Brighton Jones LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.