Brighton Jones LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.