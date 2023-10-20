Brighton Jones LLC Has $344,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

