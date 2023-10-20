Brighton Jones LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $364.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $375.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

