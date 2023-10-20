Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,575,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 171,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

