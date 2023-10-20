Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

