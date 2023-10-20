Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,866,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 75,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -78.05%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

