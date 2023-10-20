Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,204,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.