Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.