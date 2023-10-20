Brighton Jones LLC Sells 82 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.9 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $164.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

