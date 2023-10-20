Brighton Jones LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

