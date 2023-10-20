Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $34.34. Brinker International shares last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 106,165 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

