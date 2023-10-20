Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average of $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.49%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

