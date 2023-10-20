Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target at $144.00

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $137.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

