Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $92.03

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

