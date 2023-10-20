Brokerages Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) PT at $68.07

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

