Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 2,821.67

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,821.67 ($34.47).

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.86) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,085.50 ($25.47) on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,699 ($45.18). The stock has a market cap of £27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,314.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 7,357.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.09), for a total transaction of £16,445 ($20,086.72). 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

