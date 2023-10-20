Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $54.41

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

