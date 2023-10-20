Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT at $57.00

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

