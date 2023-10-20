Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $383.29

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $396.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $250.38 and a one year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

