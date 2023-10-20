Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $88.83

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TD opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

