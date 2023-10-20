Brokers Issue Forecasts for FB Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $201,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,851,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,645,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $201,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,851,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,645,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,842 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,641,000 after purchasing an additional 78,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.