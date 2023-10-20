Brokers Issue Forecasts for Parkland Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%.
Parkland Stock Performance
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$41.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.27. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Parkland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
