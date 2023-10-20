Brokers Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.73. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $32.24 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

