Brokers Set Expectations for WaFd, Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

WaFd stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WaFd by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WaFd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

