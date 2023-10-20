Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,966 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

