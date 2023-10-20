Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,621,000 after buying an additional 2,246,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $30.67. 664,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.82 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

