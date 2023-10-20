Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
