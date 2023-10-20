Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.