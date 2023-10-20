Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.29% of Brookfield Renewable worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

